Business HCM City, Vietnam Airlines agree to boost tourism The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on December 4 signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement for the 2023-2027 period to boost the city’s socio-economic development, particularly tourism.

Business Vietnamese goods dominate Christmas market With their beautiful designs and reasonable prices, Vietnamese products are dominating the Christmas market, and preferred by many domestic customers.

Business Vietnam, Cambodia launch cross-border QR payment link Vietnam and Cambodia have officially launched a bilateral cross-border QR payment link, allowing their peoples to scan QR codes to make payments in each other’s country using their local currency.

Business Major transport projects launched in southeast region to boost inter-regional connections A series of large inter-regional transport projects have been launched in the southeast region in 2023 to form a completed and uniform transport network meeting the region's development needs, creating new driving forces for the region’s economic growth.