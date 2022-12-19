Business Infographic Tra fish exports post strongest growth among fishery products Tra fish exports have posted the strongest growth among fishery products so far this year, while the biggest revenue was recorded in shrimp shipments, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports in 11 months set new record Agro-forestry-fishery exports stood at over 49 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2022, higher than last year’s record of 48.6 billion USD, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.