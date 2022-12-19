Coffee exports likely to hit 4 billion USD in 2022
Vietnam is likely to rake in 4 billion USD from exporting coffee this year.
VNA
Nhập mô tả cho ảnh
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam’s achievements in 25 years with internet access
Since the introduction of the internet 25 years ago, Vietnam has become a telecoms powerhouse and stayed abreast of other countries in the region and the world.
See more
InfographicDigital economy hoped to make up 20% of Vietnam’s GDP by 2025
Vietnam expects its digital economy to account for 20 percent of GDP by 2025.
InfographicTra fish exports post strongest growth among fishery products
Tra fish exports have posted the strongest growth among fishery products so far this year, while the biggest revenue was recorded in shrimp shipments, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.
InfographicVietnam-Australia trade likely to hit 15 billion USD
Vietnam and Australia trade is likely to hit 15 billion USD.
InfographicAgro-forestry-fishery exports in 11 months set new record
Agro-forestry-fishery exports stood at over 49 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2022, higher than last year’s record of 48.6 billion USD, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.
Infographic(interactive) Overview of Vietnamese economy in 11 months
Vietnam enjoyed sound economic performance during January - November.