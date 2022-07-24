Coffee exports surge nearly 50% in H1
Since the start of this year, coffee shipments to Europe, the US and Japan have enjoyed remarkable increases. In the first half of 2022, Vietnam exported nearly 1 million tonne of coffee, raking in more than 2.3 billion USD, up over 23% in volume and nearly 50% in value against the same period of 2021.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicHoi An among 25 best cities of the world in 2022: Travel + Leisure
Hoi An, the sole representative of Vietnam, is ranked 20th among the 25 best cities of the world in 2022, as voted by readers of Travel + Leisure US travel magazine.
See more
InfographicAquatic exports surge nearly 40% in H1
Aquatic exports maintained the over-1-billion-USD benchmark in June 2022, 24% higher than the same period last year. The figure surpassed 5.76 billion USD in the first half, posting a year-on-year surge of 39.6%.
InfographicAgro-forestry-fishery exports hit 27.88 billion USD in H1
Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports hit 27.88 billion USD in the first half of 2022, up 13.9% against the same period last year. Four largest export markets of Vietnam in the period included the US, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.
InfographicAdded value of industrial sector up 8.48% in H1 2022
The added value of the industrial sector rose 8.48% in the first half of 2022 against the same period last year, with manufacturing and processing up 9.66%.
InfographicRice exports hit 1.72 billion USD in H1 2022
Vietnam exported 3.52 million tonnes of rice in the first half of 2022, for a year-on-year rise of 16.2%, raking in about 1.72 billion USD. Rice was one of 28 commodities with export revenue exceeding 1 billion USD in the first half.
InfographicGarment-textile exports surge 21.6% in H1
Vietnam’s garment-textile exports hit 18.65 billion USD in the first half of 2022, posting a year-on-year surge of 21.6%, according to the General Statistics Office.