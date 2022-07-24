Business Infographic Aquatic exports surge nearly 40% in H1 Aquatic exports maintained the over-1-billion-USD benchmark in June 2022, 24% higher than the same period last year. The figure surpassed 5.76 billion USD in the first half, posting a year-on-year surge of 39.6%.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports hit 27.88 billion USD in H1 Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports hit 27.88 billion USD in the first half of 2022, up 13.9% against the same period last year. Four largest export markets of Vietnam in the period included the US, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Business Infographic Added value of industrial sector up 8.48% in H1 2022 The added value of the industrial sector rose 8.48% in the first half of 2022 against the same period last year, with manufacturing and processing up 9.66%.

Business Infographic Rice exports hit 1.72 billion USD in H1 2022 Vietnam exported 3.52 million tonnes of rice in the first half of 2022, for a year-on-year rise of 16.2%, raking in about 1.72 billion USD. Rice was one of 28 commodities with export revenue exceeding 1 billion USD in the first half.