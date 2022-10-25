Vietnam has shipped nearly 1.5 million tonnes of coffee worth about 3.2 billion USD so far this year, with an average export price of 2,283 USD a tonne, up 21 percent year-on-year.



Analysts believe export turnover in the coffee industry will grow 30-40 percent this year as the world adapts to Covid-19, with demand substantial while supply is declining. The export price may reach 2,400-2,600 USD a tonne, with momentum lasting into 2023.



Germany is the largest importer of Vietnamese coffee, with 12 percent of value, followed by Belgium and Italy./.

