Cold snap to hit northern localities
Frost covers trees in Hoang Lien National Park in the cable car area on the way to the top of Fansipan on December 18, 2022. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A cold front from the north is moving to the south, affecting the north, then the north and central parts of the central region in Vietnam, starting December 28.
According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), from the afternoon and night of December 28, it will be extremely cold in the north and the north central coastal province of Thanh Hoa, with temperatures ranging between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius, even below 5 degrees Celsius on high mountains with the possibility of sleet and frost.
The snap will also affect provinces from Nghe An to Thua Thien-Hue in the central region, lowering their temperatures to 14-17 degrees Celsius.
Thanh Hoa and Nghe An are forecast to experience rains, showers and thunderstorms. From December 28-30, Ha Tinh and Quang Ngai will experience moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms.
At sea, on December 26 and December 27, the north, central and south of the East Sea area (including the waters around Hoang Sa and Truong Sa) as well as the waters from Binh Dinh to Ca Mau will see strong winds, rough seas, and high waves./.