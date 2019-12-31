Cold spell to hit northern region during New Year
A cold spell is expected to hit the northern region at the start of the new year, bringing rain and lowering temperatures.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to 16 degrees Celsius in northern provinces and cities on January 1, 2020. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A cold spell is expected to hit the northern region at the start of the new year, bringing rain and lowering temperatures.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to 16 degrees Celsius in northern provinces and cities on January 1, 2020, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecast Centre.
Mountainous provinces will experience temperatures of between 11-13 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in some mountainous areas, like Sa Pa town in Lao Cai province and Mau Son mountain in Lang Son province, will be as low as 6-8 degrees Celsius.
Rain is forecast to start in northern areas from December 31.
Meanwhile, people in the Central Highlands and southern region will welcome the new year with temperatures ranging between 23-33 degrees Celsius.
Vietnam’s General Department of Meteorology forecast that three to five cold spells will hit the northern region in the first two months of 2020. It warned of possible ice and snow in mountainous areas./.