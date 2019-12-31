Environment Rare storks appear in northern Dien Bien province Hundreds of co nhan (a kind of openbill stork with the scientific name Anastomus Oscitans) have been spotted in fields in Dien Bien district in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, over the past week.

Environment Typhoon Phanfone enters East Sea Typhoon Phanfone, with winds near its eye reaching 135 km per hour, has entered the East Sea.

Environment WWF helps Vietnam combat wildlife trafficking The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is coordinating with forest rangers of Zone 4 to organise a training course on combating wildlife trafficking, in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Society 5 tonnes of wild animals found on bus in Ha Tinh Police in the central province of Ha Tinh on December 25 seized five tonnes of live wild animals on a bus that was moving from the south to the north.