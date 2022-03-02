Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The intensity of cold waves is forecast to decline gradually in March so northern areas are likely to see light fog, rain, and scattered light rain, mainly at night and early morning, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.



The temperatures in the north region from March 11-20 are expected to be higher than the many-year average by 0.5 degrees Celcius.





Saltwater is likely to intrude upstream of the Mekong River at the highest-level from March 1-5, and between March 14-19. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, hot days are predicted to occur in the southern region, especially in the second half of March.



MJO (Madden-Julian Oscillation) - the dominant mode of intra-seasonal variability in the tropical troposphere, has the potential to contribute to an increase of local rainfall and showers in southern coastal areas in the first 10 days of the month, the centre said.



Notably, saltwater is likely to intrude upstream of the Mekong River at the highest-level from March 1-5, and between March 14-19.



Localities in the southern region are advised to keep updated on hydro-meteorological forecasts, and take proactive measures to cope saline intrusion./.