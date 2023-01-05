In Hanoi, the temperature is forecast to range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius on January 5. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The northern and north-central regions continue to experience cold weather while rain and thunderstorm are expected in the south-central, Central Highlands, and southern regions on January 5, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The northwestern region will see the lowest temperature of 14-17 degrees Celsius, and below 11 degrees Celsius in some areas, while the highest temperature can reach 19-22 degrees Celsius, and above 22 degrees Celsius in some areas.

In the northeastern provinces, the temperature can drop to 15-18 degrees Celsius, and even below 13 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas. The highest temperature is 18-21 degrees Celsius.

In Hanoi, the temperature is forecast to range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.



From January 5 to 7, the area from Thua Thien - Hue to Ninh Thuan will see moderate and heavy rain and thunderstorms with rainfall of 100-300mm and even over 350mm in some places.

The area from Quang Tri to Binh Thuan, and the eastern part of the Central Highlands will have moderate and heavy rain, and thunderstorms with rainfall of 50-150mm and over 200mm in some places.

From the afternoon of January 5 to January 6, heavy rain and thunderstorms will be seen in some particular areas in southern provinces with rainfall of 40-70mm and 100mm in some areas./.