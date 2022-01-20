Cold weather continues in northern region
Vietnam’s northern mountainous region will see heavy rains and thunderstorms on January 20-21, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
People join traffic in the rain (Photo: VNA)
The region is projected to record an average rainfall of between 30-60mm per day, and even more than 70mm in certain locations. Whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong winds are forecast, posing risks of flash floods, landslides and flooding in mountainous provinces.
Temperature in northern localities, and Hanoi capital city in particular, dropped to 10-12.5 degrees Celsius at the lowest, and even below 5 degrees Celsius in high mountains, which may result in frost and snow.
A man rides his motorbike in the rain on Pha Dinh Pass in the northern province of Dien Bien. (Photo: VNA)People are advised to refrain from engaging in outdoor activities, and roll out measures to protect and keep crops, cattle and aquatic farms warm, especially in mountainous localities.
The northern and southern regions of the East Sea, including the waters around Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos, are forecast to have strong northeasterly wind and high waves./.