Cold weather intensified in northern, north central regions
A new cold spell, which moved south on January 10, is expected to impact northern provinces from the evening on the day, with the north and central regions maintaining low temperatures.
The northern region and north central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue are in the grip of biting cold, with the temperature dropping to 7-10 degrees Celsius at the lowest and even plunged to below 0 degree Celcius in mountainous areas.
Throughout January 10, provinces and cities from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa are forecast to witness rain, while wind is gathering strength to reach level three and four in the inland north and central regions.
At sea, due to the intensified cold spell, from the evening of January 10, strong wind and waves are predicted for many areas.
In the Gulf of Tonkin, the wind speed will gradually increase to level 6-7 with gust reaching level 8-9, and waves will be 2-3m high./.