Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The northern and north-central regions are expected to experience a severe cold spell in the last days of the lunar calendar and during Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).



The cold spell is forecast to hit the northern region on January 28 and January 31 (the 26th and 29th days of the last month of the lunar calendar), bringing in rains and lowering temperatures.



The temperatures might drop to 8 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas while the lowest in other areas would be between 13-18 degrees Celsius.



Hoang Phuc Lam, director of the NCHMF, said it will be cold in the northern region on February 1 (the first day of the Lunar New Year) while the south-central, the Central Highlands, and southern regions will enjoy sunny and dry weather.



Extremely cold is expected in the delta and mountain areas, he said, adding that northern mountains might be engulfed in frost.



The weather in the northern region will be colder from February 2-7 (the second to the seventh day of the Lunar New Year) as a strong cold spell continues to hit the region./.