Collection of Vietnamese legends, fairy tales published
The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House recently published a book entitled “Truyen truyen ky Viet Nam” (Vietnamese Legends), a collection of 50 stories of myths and fairy tales with traditional elements.
The cover of the book "Vietnamese Legends". (Photo courtesy of Su That National Political Publishing House)
According to Associate Professor Vu Ngoc Khanh, a compiler of the book, stories are selected from different sources so that readers can better understand the legends at various stages of development in Vietnam's literature history.
Vietnamese legend is a written literature genre that focuses on mythical motifs. Their characters are Vietnamese heroes in ancient times or those that only appear in imagination such as gods, fairies, Buddhas, and demons./.