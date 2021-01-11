Business Infographic Sectors continue to grow despite Covid-19 Despite being affected by COVID-19 in 2020, all 3 areas of agriculture, forestry and fisheries; industry and construction; services still achieved a higher growth rate compared to 2019.

Business Infographic Top 10 economic events of Vietnam in 2020 Vietnam among very few countries to post GDP growth rate of 2.5-3 percent, and the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement in 2020 when Vietnam assumes ASEAN Chairmanship are among the top 10 domestic economic events in the year.