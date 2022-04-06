Videos Vietnam’s industrial production flourishes in Q1 The index of industrial production (IIP) in the first quarter continued to flourish with a year-on-year increase of over 7 percent, the General Statistics Office said.

Business Vietnamese minister discusses economic, trade ties with US, Singaporean officials Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has held a virtual meeting with the US Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai, and Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

Business Long Thanh Airport must be opened by 2025: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has emphasised the target of opening Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai by 2025, with quality given the top priority.

Business Businesses continue to struggle with petrol prices While the reduced environmental protection tax lowered petrol prices from April 1, most transport enterprises are struggling.