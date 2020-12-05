At the awards ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A total of 20 collectives and individuals were honoured for their outstanding contributions to volunteer work in 2020 during an awards ceremony jointly held in Hanoi on December 5 by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee.

It was part of the activities to mark the 2020 International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development (December 5) in Vietnam and to honour contributions of local and foreign organisations and volunteers. Organised alongside the Youth Volunteer Day festival, the event also offered chances for participants to meet and share experience in volunteering.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam Kitahara Naomi said the theme of this year’s International Volunteer Day is “Together We Can”, and affirmed that the UN will continue to support Vietnam so that youths can bolster their capacity and innovation in volunteer work.

A panoply of activities was arranged during the Youth Volunteer Day festival, such as programmes providing free hair cuts, knitting hats and blankets for mountainous students, and a blood donation drive.



First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan spoke highly of volunteers' contributions to the community, stressing that they have helped address various challenges posed in 2020, especially amid preventive measures against COVID-19 and activities to surmount consequences of storms and floods in central and Central Highlands localities.

He voiced his hope that all volunteer communities will work together for further and long-term targets in an effort to mobilise collective power, and called on organisations, individuals and donors to continue to support volunteer activities in the time to come./.