Colombia hopes to enhance parliamentary cooperation with Vietnam: lower house leader
President of the Chamber of Representatives of Colombia Andrés David Calle Aguas hosted a reception on March 5 for Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela and Colombia Vu Trung My, during which he urged the two countries to consider establishing the Colombia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela and Colombia Vu Trung My (second from right) and President of the Chamber of Representatives of Colombia Andrés David Calle Aguas (R) (Photo: VNA)
He also proposed the two sides promote collaboration between their legislative bodies to contribute to boosting the multifaceted cooperation between Colombia and Vietnam, especially in 2024 as they are celebrating the 45th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.
Thanking the host for inviting him to attend a plenary session of the Chamber of Representatives, My affirmed that he will make every effort to help foster friendship and cooperation between the two countries, including intensifying parliamentary collaboration - one of the important channels that will help the two countries' relations continue to grow stronger in the coming time.
Welcoming the proposal to establish the Colombia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, he affirmed that promoting cooperation between the two legislative bodies will also create conditions for the two countries to coordinate closely and support each other at inter-parliamentary forums.
Within the framework of his business trip to Colombia, the Vietnamese diplomat also had meetings with representatives from the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the foreign relations commission of the Colombian Communist Party’s Central Committee.
At the meetings, the two sides discussed measures to promote multifaceted relations on three pillars including Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy.
Colombia is one of Vietnam's most important partners in Latin America, with two-way trade turnover maintaining high growth rates. In 2023, bilateral trade surpassed 700 million USD, doubling the figure in 2018, making Colombia Vietnam's fifth largest trade partner in Latin America./.