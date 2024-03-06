Politics Vietnam continues call for ceasefire in Gaza Strip Vietnam has once again condemned attacks targeting civilians and essential civilian infrastructure works in the Gaza Strip and called for a ceasefire and an immediate and unconditional release of hostages.

Politics Ambassador highlights Vietnam-NZ ties ahead of PM Chinh’s visit New Zealand Acting Ambassador to Vietnam Wendy Hinton has highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse’s upcoming visit to New Zealand following his attendance at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne and his official visit to Australia.

Politics Tunisia eyes to further beef up relations with Vietnam Tunisia wishes to further strengthen relations with Vietnam, suggesting the two nations enhance the exchange of all-level delegations in the coming time, Tunisian President Kais Saied has said.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia forge stronger ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated Cambodia on its past economic achievements, during a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet in Melbourne on March 6 morning (local time) on the sidelines of the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit marking the 50th anniversary of their dialogue relations.