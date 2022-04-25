Society New Vietnamese association debuts in Japan A new Vietnamese association has opened Kumamoto prefecture, becoming a common house of the Vietnamese community while helping strengthen their solidarity and mutual support.

Society One million disadvantaged people expected to get support in Humanitarian Month The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee will strive to mobilise 400 billion VND (over 17.4 million USD) to support 1 million people with difficult circumstances during the Humanitarian Month 2022 starting from May 1.

Society ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 25.

Society Vietnamese students gather at book festival in Moscow A group of Vietnamese students has organised a book festival in Moscow, attracting crowds of their peers across the Russian capital city.