Colombian reality show to film in 22 Vietnamese locations
(Illustrative photo: www.sggp.org.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has allowed a production team for a Colombian reality show titled “Asia Express” to shoot in 22 provinces and cities in Vietnam’s northern region this year.
Asia Express – la Ruta del Dragón (Dragon’s Road), is a reality show in Spanish which is screened in Colombia.
In addition to the main locations in Hanoi and Hai Phong, the show will be shot in 20 other northern provinces and cities, including Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and Ninh Binh.
This is the second time the Colombian show has come to Vietnam, after the first one in 2015. It is hoped to promote Vietnam’s culture and tourism to audiences in Latin America./.
