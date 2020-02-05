Travel Vietnam’s tourism sector active in controlling 2019-nCoV spread The tourism sector of Vietnam is actively taking measures to contribute to curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and limiting the impact of the virus, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has affirmed.

Travel Da Nang set to welcome 9.8 million tourists in 2020 The central coastal city of Da Nang aims to serve 9.8 million tourists in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 12.74 percent, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel Na Hang Lake a smaller version of Ha Long Bay Marvelous rock structures jut out of Na Hang Lake in the northern province of Tuyen Quang, looking like the more famous Ha Long Bay.