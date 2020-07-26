Culture - Sports Exhibition on ASEAN Community, Vietnam’s seas and islands opens in Cao Bang An exhibition on the ASEAN Community and Vietnam’s seas and islands was opened in the border district of Bao Lac, Cao Bang province on July 24 by the provincial Department of Information and Communications, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

Culture - Sports ASEAN football stars encourage healthy lifestyle amidst COVID-19 Football stars across the 10 ASEAN member states have taken part in #BeActive videos to encourage people in the region to stay healthy and active amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Culture - Sports AFC meeting suggests solutions to help Asian football recover The Executive Committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) convened an online meeting on July 23, seeking ways to help the regional football recover from COVID-19 impact.

Culture - Sports South East Asian Games Federation meets online The South East Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) Council, Executive and Standing Committees Meetings took place in Hanoi on July 21-22 with the participation of over 100 delegates, including more than 30 international ones.