Colombia’s landscapes introduced in Vietnam
Hundreds of photos highlighting the landscapes and daily life of locals in Sierra Nevada, a famous tourist destination in the north of Colombia, are being displayed on Dinh Tien Hoang street of Hanoi.
The exhibition runs through July 26 (Photo: VNA)
The photos were taken by Colombian photographer Jorge Gamboa who has won many noble awards in Colombia and the world, including the Grand Prix Gramado, Cannes and FIAP.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Colobian Ambassador to Vietnam Miguel Angel Rodriguez said that the photos feature the traditions and practices of Colombian tribes, with many similarities with those of ethnic minority groups in Vietnam.
He underscored the significance of maintaining the diversity in ethnicity, language and culture of the tribal communities, while affirming that the exhibition is part of activities to enhance the mutual understanding between people of the two nations.
Visitors to the exhibition have the chance to enjoy folk dances of Colombia.
Located at a height of 5,000m, Sierra Nevada is the highest coastal mountain in the world, which has been recognised by UNESCO as a world natural heritage site./.