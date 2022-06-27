Colourful hydrangeas adorn peak of Mau Son Mountain
In June, tourists can travel to Lang Son northern province’s Mau Son tourism complex, located 1,541 metres above sea level. Here, those that make it to the exclusive peak are dazzled by the myriad colours of thousands of hydrangeas in bloom.
-
Hydrangeas wave in the gentle breeze, brilliant in the day’s sunshine under the blue skies. (Photo: VNA)
-
Hydrangeas lure tourists to the mountain peak in summer. (Photo: VNA)
-
Tourists can travel to Lang Son northern province’s Mau Son tourism complex. Here they can enjoy the beauty of nature’s summer blooms as well as ancient and moss-covered architectural works. (Photo: VNA)
-
Hydrangeas lure tourists to the mountain peak in summer. (Photo: VNA)
-
Hydrangeas of many shades on the peak of Mau Son Mountain. (Photo: VNA)