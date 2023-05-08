The centuries-old kite festival is held every year during the third lunar month. This year’s festival featured a children’s kite-flying contest and a traditional contest.

The bamboo kites were all homemade and outfitted with flutes so they whistle as they float in the sky.

Most local people in Ba Duong Noi village learn how to make and fly kites from a very young age. Many of them registered to fly kites at the festival.



According to the Organising Board, kites taking part in the festival must be at least 2.2 metres in length and have at least three flutes. Kites flying the highest and being the most stable win prizes.



A parade of exquisite old-time Vespas was also held within the framework of the festival, to promote tourism in Dan Phuong district.



Kites from Ba Duong Noi have joined a wide range of local and international festivals, including those in Hue, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Thailand, and France.



Relevant authorities are completing the paperwork to secure recognition of the centuries-old kite festival as a national intangible cultural heritage./.

