– The Hanoi Ceramic Museum and The Gioi Publishers on July 31 introduced to the public a book on Dong Ho folk paintings.The 231-page colouring book features the origin, special characteristics, production and applications of Dong Ho paintings.Dong Ho paintings originated in Dong Ho village in Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh. For centuries, the paintings were used as precious decorations to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival. People bought the paintings to hang on their walls for a year, which are then replaced with new ones for the next New Year.Dong Ho paintings were inscribed in the list of national intangible cultural heritages by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in December 2012.Bac Ninh’s authorities have proposed the UNESCO recognise the paintings as intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.-VNA