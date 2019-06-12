Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 19:52:58

Politics

Commercial lobster farming on Binh Ba island

The enlightenment of lobster farming with cages and rafts in Binh Ba has brought the products of lobster, blue lobster and red lobster into specialties of the whole South Central region.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Deputy PM Minh holds talks with Timor Leste's FM

Deputy PM Minh holds talks with Timor Leste's FM

Kite festival kicks off in Thua Thien-Hue

Kite festival kicks off in Thua Thien-Hue

Vietnam wins seat on UNSC

Vietnam wins seat on UNSC

National External Information Service Awards presented

National External Information Service Awards presented

ASEAN-Italy Economic Forum opens in Hanoi

ASEAN-Italy Economic Forum opens in Hanoi

Italian Prime Minister starts official visit to Vietnam

Italian Prime Minister starts official visit to Vietnam

Vietnam sees strong progress in external relations

Vietnam sees strong progress in external relations

Vietnam active in joining UN peacekeeping operations

Vietnam active in joining UN peacekeeping operations

Others