Commission decides disciplinary measures against some Party organisations, members
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 30th meeting in Hanoi on July 12-13, during which it looked into disciplinary measures against some Party organisations and members.
The Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission convenes its 30th meeting in Hanoi on July 12-13. (Photo: VNA)
The commission decided to issue warnings against the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thanh Hoa in the 2011 – 2016 and 2016 – 2021 tenures; and several former officials, including Nguyen Duc Quyen, former member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; and Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, former member of the provincial Party Committee, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.
It gave a reprimand to the Party delegation to the provincial People’s Council in the 2016-2021 term; Le Anh Tuan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Deputy Minister of Transport, and former member of the provincial Party Committee and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Mai Xuan Liem, member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, and member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee and some other officials.
The commission also proposed the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee impose disciplinary measures against the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee in the 2010 – 2015 and 2015 - 2020 tenures; and a number of former officials of Thanh Hoa, including Mai Van Ninh, former member of the Party Central Committee, former deputy head of the Standing Board of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Council; Trinh Van Chien, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and former Secretary of the Party delegation and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, and former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.
The Standing Board of the Thanh Hoa provincial Party Committee was asked to discipline a number of Party organisations and members concerned within its power.
Upon the proposal of the Party Committee of the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau, the commission concluded that Nguyen Thanh Tri, member of the provincial Party Committee and chief inspector of Lai Chau, has shown degradation in political ideology, morality and life style, received bribes and let his subordinates receive bribes and violate the Party's regulations and the State’s laws on the fight against corruption and negative phenomena, and violate rules set for Party members. These actions have caused severe consequences, triggered public concern, and adversely impacted the reputation of the Party organisation and the inspectorate sector.
It proposed the Party Central Committee's Secretariat consider disciplinary measures against Tri.
Looking into supervision results over the Standing Boards of the Party Committees and their inspection commissions, and asset and income declaration by officials in Son La, Ninh Binh and Kon Tum province, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission found that apart from the prominent good work, they have still committed some violations and mistakes in the instruction and implementation of Party discipline supervision and enforcement, the management and use of the Party’s budget and assets, as well as asset and income declaration.
They were asked to fix the mistakes and violations in a timely manner./.