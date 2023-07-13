Politics Vietnam looks to promote cooperation with UK in climate change response Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh had a discussion in Hanoi on July 13 with the UK’s ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew on cooperation between the two countries in responding to climate change and protecting the environment.

Politics Ceremony marks National Day of France in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a ceremony on July 13 to celebrate the 234th anniversary of the Bastille Day (National Day) of France (July 14, 1789 - 2022).

Politics Upgrade of Dak Long-Vang Tat border gate in Kon Tum proposed The People’s Committee of the Central Highland province of Kon Tum on July 13 held talks with a working team on border affairs from Attapeu province, Laos, during which the two sides proposed to upgrade the pair of Dak Long (Vietnam) - Vang Tat (Laos) auxiliary border gates to main ones.

Politics Party delegation pays working visit to China’s Guangdong province A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang on July 13 paid a working visit to Guangdong province - one of China's important economic locomotives.