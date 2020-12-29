Commission for External Relations posts strong performance in 2020
Head of the The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations convened a meeting in Hanoi on December 29 to review its performance over the course of 2020 and define tasks for 2021.
According to a report presented at the meeting, despite the complex and unpredictable changes in the region and the world, especially the impact of COVID-19, the commission completed its tasks and performed strongly in consultation works contributing to realising the Party and State’s policies and orientations.
Head of the commission Hoang Binh Quan lauded the efforts of all officials and staff of the commission throughout the year, and expressed his hope that they will continue promoting achievements.
It is necessary to enhance the efficiency of strategic research and forecasting, thus providing high-quality advice for the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in external relations and serving the 13th National Party Congress.
He stressed the need for the strengthening of management to guarantee that external relations activities are conducted in a practical, economical, and effective manner, with flexible formats that suit the regional and world situation. He highlighted the significance of close direction and guidance in people-to-people diplomatic activities.
Quan also asked ministries, sectors, and agencies to closely coordinate with the commission in external relations matters, joining hands to successfully implement the resolution to be released at the upcoming National Party Congress./.