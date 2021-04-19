This was the first working session between the top legislator and the committee after Hue was elected as chairman of the 14th legislature at the 11th sitting.

Participants pinpointed problems in the committee’s operation and made proposals relating to the organisation and structure of the committee, judicial reform, and the mobilization of experts in participating in the committee’s activities.

Hue therefore asked the judicial committee to make plans for continuing to reform and increase the quality and efficiency of its operations.

He said the committee must remain ready to work with the Party Delegation to the National Assembly in building a draft resolution on continuing to perfect the rule of law state for submission to the Party Central Committee./.

VNA