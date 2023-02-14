Society Vietnam seeks solutions to keep up with green urban development trend As the world's great cities look to the future, one trend that has become increasingly unavoidable is the development of sustainable green urban areas. This shift is driven by a desire to create better, more livable environments for citizens and to improve their overall quality of life.

Society Cuba honours Vietnamese journalist The Cuban Association of Journalists (UPEC) presented the Felix Elmusa Medal – the highest honour of the organisation - to journalist and translator Vu Van Au, a former staff of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), in recognition of his contributions to the popularisation of information on Cuba’s social life and achievements across fields.

Society Vietnamese labourers to have plenty of overseas working opportunities in 2023 Vietnamese workers are poised to benefit from a surge in overseas job opportunities in 2023, with countries in Asia and Europe set to recruit thousands of employees, many of whom will receive monthly salaries in the tens of thousands of dong.