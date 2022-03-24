Participants at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organisation Affairs (COMINGO) on March 23 held an online conference to review the implementation of its tasks in 2021 and discuss its orientations this year.



Deputy Foreign Minister and head of COMINGO To Anh Dung, and Vice President and Secretary of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Phan Anh Son co-chaired the meeting.



During the meeting, participants shared information about the international, regional and domestic situation that directly affect foreign NGO affairs in Vietnam, and results achieved in 2021.



Due to impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign NGOs in Vietnam faced many difficulties, especially in mobilising budget and arranging visits and field-trip activities, the meeting heard.



The disbursement of foreign non-governmental aid to Vietnam in 2021 hit nearly 233 million USD, an increase of over 5 percent year-on-year. Of the total, the value of goods, cash and technical assistance for Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 totaled more than 10.6 million USD.



The disbursement ratio of foreign non-governmental aid reached more than 73 percent of the total value committed in the year, over 2 percent higher than that of 2020.



This showed that foreign NGOs were more proactive and adaptive in implementing projects despite impacts of the pandemic, while demonstrating the results of support, connection and coordination of agencies, ministries, sectors and localities./.