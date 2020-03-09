Committee on foreign NGO affairs holds online conference
The Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organisation Affairs (COMINGO) held an online conference in Hanoi on March 9 to review the implementation of its tasks in 2019 and discuss its main orientations this year.
Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organisation Affairs (COMINGO) held an online conference in Hanoi on March 9 to review the implementation of its tasks in 2019 and discuss its main orientations this year.
It was jointly chaired by Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Phan Anh Son, who are also CONMINGO head and vice head.
At the event, participants discussed matters of concerns at present and implementation plans of the national programme on enhancing cooperation and international non-governmental assistance for the 2019-25 period, and shared experiences in the field.
In over the past two decades, NGOs have provided more than 4.35 billion USD for Vietnamese work in health care, education, society, recovery from post-war consequences, and climate change response, among others.
Meanwhile, they have helped Vietnamese ministries, organisations, and localities to access practical experience and skills./.
