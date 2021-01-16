Health Vietnamese returning home via land border gates exempt from quarantine fees In any circumstances, Vietnamese people entering the country through land border gates and undergoing quarantine in military establishments will be exempted from quarantine fees, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said on January 15.

Society People hope for success of 13th National Party Congress The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on January 15 presented a cup, named Lac Hong, to the 13th National Party Congress, which symbolises the hope that the people place on the event.

Society Hanoi launches socio-economic development tasks for 2021 Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a teleconference on January 15 with officials from the capital's districts and towns to set main tasks and solutions for implementing socio-economic development plans and State budget estimates for 2021.