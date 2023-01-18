Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam always views RoK as important, long-term strategic partner: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always views the RoK as an important and long-term strategic partner during his meeting with Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo in Hanoi on January 17.

Politics Condolences to Nepal over plane crash Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 17 sent a message of condolences to his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal over the air crash on January 15.

Politics Cambodian province views Vinh Long as important partner Governor Oum Reatrey of the Cambodian province of Banteay Meanchey has said Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long is an important partner of his province in a variety of important sectors.