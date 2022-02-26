Common green zone needed to deal with congestion in northern border gates: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has asked leaders of northern border provinces to work with Chinese authorities to set up a “common green zone” model to speed up customs clearance procedures and settle the congestion in border gates.
The online working session between Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and leaders of northern border provinces (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has asked leaders of northern border provinces to work with Chinese authorities to set up a “common green zone” model to speed up customs clearance procedures and settle the congestion in border gates.
Speaking at an online working session with leaders of Lang Son, Quang Ninh, Cao Bang and Lao Cai on February 25, Thanh said that the provinces should arrange a parking area for vehicles near the border gates, where goods and vehicles are disinfected and drivers get COVID-19 tests under the coordination of Vietnamese and Chinese authorities.
Those who test negative to COVID-19 can drive their vehicles cross the border without having to be tested again, thus shortening the customs clearance time, he said.
For a long-term solution, the Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate with other relevant ministries to form a policy research group to, within 15 days, devise and submit to the Prime Minister mechanisms and policies regarding quality standards for goods to be exported to China through border gates, and policies to encourage exporters to switch to official channels.
Due to China’s strict pandemic prevention and control measures as part of its “Zero COVID” policy, congestion of trucks carrying goods for export has occurred again in the northern border gates after the Lunar New Year Festival.
Cao Tuong Huy, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh said that the biggest problem in the field is a lack of regulations on mutual recognition of COVID-19 testing results and goods disinfection between Vietnam and China./.
Speaking at an online working session with leaders of Lang Son, Quang Ninh, Cao Bang and Lao Cai on February 25, Thanh said that the provinces should arrange a parking area for vehicles near the border gates, where goods and vehicles are disinfected and drivers get COVID-19 tests under the coordination of Vietnamese and Chinese authorities.
Those who test negative to COVID-19 can drive their vehicles cross the border without having to be tested again, thus shortening the customs clearance time, he said.
For a long-term solution, the Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate with other relevant ministries to form a policy research group to, within 15 days, devise and submit to the Prime Minister mechanisms and policies regarding quality standards for goods to be exported to China through border gates, and policies to encourage exporters to switch to official channels.
Due to China’s strict pandemic prevention and control measures as part of its “Zero COVID” policy, congestion of trucks carrying goods for export has occurred again in the northern border gates after the Lunar New Year Festival.
Cao Tuong Huy, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh said that the biggest problem in the field is a lack of regulations on mutual recognition of COVID-19 testing results and goods disinfection between Vietnam and China./.