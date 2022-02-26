Business Vietnam, Singapore seek to step up trade cooperation Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien had a working session with Singaporean Minister for Manpower, and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, on the occasion of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s State visit to Singapore from February 24 - 26.

Business Vietjet, Changi Airports International work together to develop aviation services supply in Vietnam Vietjet, SOVICO Group and Changi Airports International (CAI), the international arm of Changi Airport Group, have signed a strategic partnership agreement worth 1.5 billion USD to develop the provision of aviation services at airports in Vietnam and in the region.

Business Vietjet signs aircraft component support contract with Singapore’s ST Engineering Budget airlines Vietjet Air and ST Engineering have signed a comprehensive component Maintenance-By-the-Hour (MBH™) contract under which the Singaporean firm will support the airline’s entire fleet.

Business CAAV issues urgent notice regarding airspace restriction related to Russia-Ukraine tension The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent an official document to Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, and Pacific Airlines, on the restriction and closure of airspace and airports in Russia and Ukraine in connection with the Russia-Ukraine tension.