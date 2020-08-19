The quarantine centre at Infantry Regiment No 991 of the Gia Lai Military Command in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been called “a common house in COVID-19 times”. Sitting out 14 days of quarantine are people from all walks of life. Most were concerned at first, but felt much more at ease after receiving support and care from soldiers and cadres.

Before returning to Gia Lai to undergo quarantine, Thai Thi Anh Phuong was a trainee at Da Nang General Hospital, which has been a hotspot in the second wave of COVID-19 in Vietnam.

Hundreds of families and individuals are taken care of at the “common house”. Few people, however, know that the soldiers and cadres have put their families and personal lives to one side to provide peace and security to others coming to quarantine with the unit.

Quarantine may only be 14 days but it’s an unforgettable time for nearly all of the visitors, who feel a deep gratitude towards the soldiers and cadres./.

VNA