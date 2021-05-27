Society Tourism agency warns against ‘vaccine tours’ The HCM City Tourism Department has ordered travel firms to suspend “vaccine tours” to the US due to possible hidden costs and the risk of no return flights.

Society Vietnam obtains six medals at Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad Six Vietnamese students have pocketed medals, including two golds, at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2021, the Ministry of Education and Training said on May 26.

Society US university pledges cooperation with HCM City in human resources training Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on May 26 received Jefferey S. Goss, Associate Vice Provost at the Arizona State University (ASU) of the US, who is paying a working visit to the city.

Society Vietnam Red Cross calls for donations to people affected by COVID-19 The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) on May 26 issued a call for donations to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic from now until July 30.