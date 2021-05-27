Communal house for Vietnamese Cambodians inaugurated in Kampot
A communal house for Vietnamese-Cambodians was inaugurated in Cambodia’s Kampot province on May 26 after more than four months of construction.
At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – A communal house for Vietnamese-Cambodians was inaugurated in Cambodia’s Kampot province on May 26 after more than four months of construction.
The 25,000 USD house is built on an area of 750 sq.m, which was acquired in 2014 with assistance from Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.
It will serve as a venue for community and charity activities, as well as Vietnamese and Khmer language classes.
Also on May 26 morning, donors from Phnom Penh and Ta Keo presented 100 gift packages, including rice, noodles and face masks, to Vietnamese Cambodians and Khmer people in Kampot, and classroom furniture to the provincial Khmer-Vietnamese Association.
Since 2008, hundreds of Cambodian children of Vietnamese origin, monks and nuns have joined Vietnamese and Khmer language classes held by the association./.