Society Flights to Noi Bai int’l airport asked to be minimised Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan on August 10 sent a document to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) asking it to minimise the number of flights to Noi Bai international airport based in Hanoi.

Society Deputy PM: southern localities expand coronavirus-free zones Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said 19 southern localities under social distancing order are expanding areas free from coronavirus (green zones), narrowing and fencing virus-hit areas (red zones) to return to normal at the earliest.

Society Agent Orange, a war legacy affecting generations: UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen has written an article on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam AO/Dioxin disaster day (August 10). The following is the full text of the article.

Society Friendship insignia presented to outgoing Finnish Ambassador Outgoing Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto has been honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia during a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 10.