Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Thailand win men’s futsal title Thailand beat host Vietnam 2-0 in the final match of men’s futsal and took the gold medal in the sport at SEA Games 31 on May 20.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese aerobic gymnasts earn gold in first competition day Aerobic gymnasts Nguyen Che Thanh, Tran Ngoc Thuy Vi and Le Hoang Phong won a gold medal in aerobic gymnastics trio event on May 21 during the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports Vietnam top chess teams at SEA Games 31 The Vietnamese chess team topped the medal tally of the sport at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) held in the northern province of Quang Ninh with seven gold medals.