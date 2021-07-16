Communications contest against plastic waste launched
The Green Development Support Center (GreenHub) in collaboration with the For Vietnamese Stature Foundation (VSF) have recently launched the Plastic Talk contest that seeks innovative communications products aiming to promote plastic waste reduction.
Vietnamese citizens aged between 16 and 30 are eligible to submit their works between July 15 and August 31. Submissions can be made in the forms of short films, comics, posters, and podcasts, among others.
Winning works will be used in non-profit communications activities for environmental protection and sustainable development.
GreenHub Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Thu Trang said the contest is part of the Local Solutions for Plastic Pollution project for 2020 – 2023 funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
According to a survey by GreenHub in 10 coastal provinces and cities of Vietnam, the top 10 waste leaked into the environment include soft plastic pieces (decomposed pieces from plastic bags); plastic bags; Styrofoam food containers; hard plastic pieces; plastic straw; food packaging; confectionery packaging and other plastics./.