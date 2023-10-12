Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thai Hoc (first from left) poses for group photo with leaders of Colombian Communist Party (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thai Hoc held talks with leaders of the Colombian Communist Party (PCC) in Bogota on October 11, as part of their working visit to Latin American countries.



This was an activity of foreign affairs via the Party channel to tighten the traditional relationship between Vietnam and Latin American countries and look towards the 45th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Colombia in 2024.



Appreciating the great results that Vietnam has achieved in the struggle for national independence and reform under the leadership of the CPV, PCC leaders expressed their wish to study and learn more about the model and the path to socialism in Vietnam, especially in the Party building and ratification work and fight against corruption and negative phenomena.



PCC President Jaime Cayedo Turiago described the Vietnamese delegation’s visit as an important milestone in promoting the traditional relationship between the two Parties in particular and the two countries in general.



Briefing the guests about the PCC and the political, economic and social situation of Colombia, the PCC leaders emphasised that thanks to the solidarity spirit, a left-wing force, of which the PCC is a member, has held power in Colombia for the first time thanks to the Historical Pact for Colombia's victory in the 2022 election.

For his part, Hoc noted with pleasure the achievements that the PCC in particular and the Colombian left-wing force in general have obtained in recent times, believing that they will continue to win even greater victories in the near future.

He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting traditional relations with Latin American countries, including Colombia.





An overview of the talks (Photo: VNA)

To continue promoting relations between the two Parties and the two countries in the coming time, Hoc proposed the PCC increase the sending of leaders' delegations to visit and work in Vietnam to exchange experience on all fronts, while maintaining mutual support at bilateral and multilateral forums, actively connecting businesses of the two countries as well as planning to establish the Vietnam - Colombia Friendship Parliamentarians' Group.



While in Colombia, the CPV delegation met with leaders and members of the PCC Youth Union during which Hoc introduced the heroic struggle history of the CPV and the Vietnamese people, the culture and people of Vietnam, and the good traditional relations between the CPV and PCC. He hoped that the PCC Youth Union will continue to learn more about Vietnam, thereby contributing to preserving and developing the sound relationship between the two Parties and the two countries./.