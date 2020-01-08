Communist Party: 90 years leading Vietnam
President Ho Chi Minh reads aloud Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square, September 2, 1945 (Photo: VNA Archives)
The Communist Party of Vietnam led the nation to a revolutionary high tide (1930-1931) at its peak to form Xo Viet Nghe Tinh (a Soviet-style administration in the central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh), the first dress rehearsal of the August Revolution of 1945 (Photo: VNA Archives)
Southern Resistance Campaign launched in Southern provinces, November 23, 1940 (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh returns from China to the country in Pac Bo to begin Viet Nam’s revolution, which eventually liberates the nation (Photo: VNA Archives)
Vietnam Liberation Army Team, the first major unit of the revolutionary armed forces and predecessor of the Vietnam People's Army, is founded in a northern jungle following a direction of President Ho Chi Minh, December 22, 1944 (Photo: VNA)
Patriotic troops in the mountain district of Ba To, Quang Ngai province attack and capture the entire Japanese garrisons there, March 11, 1945 (Photo: VNA)
Ba To guerrilla unit, which consists of 28 members is formally set up, which plays a major role in the struggle against the Japanese army in central Vietnam, March 14, 1945 (Photo: VNA)
Ba To guerrilla unit marches to Quang Ngai town, August 14, 1945 (Photo: VNA)
Na Nua shack, where President Ho Chi Minh once lived and worked prior to the August 1945 Revolution (Photo: VNA)
Fellow citizens of Saigon rose to overthrow the regime in response to President Ho Chi Minh's call to action, August 25, 1945 (Photo: VNA)
The Viet Minh Front organised a rally at the Opera House in Ha Noi to seize political power on August 19, 1945 (Photo: VNA)
