Hotline: (024) 39411349
Politics

Communist Party: 90 years leading Vietnam

15 years after founding the Communist Party on February 3, 1930, Vietnam, under the Party's leadership, made breakthrough in the long war against the French with the successful August Revolution.
VNA

  • President Ho Chi Minh reads aloud Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square, September 2, 1945 (Photo: VNA Archives)

  • The Communist Party of Vietnam led the nation to a revolutionary high tide (1930-1931) at its peak to form Xo Viet Nghe Tinh (a Soviet-style administration in the central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh), the first dress rehearsal of the August Revolution of 1945 (Photo: VNA Archives)

  • Southern Resistance Campaign launched in Southern provinces, November 23, 1940 (Photo: VNA)

  • Southern Resistance Campaign launched in Southern provinces, November 23, 1940 (Photo: VNA)

  • President Ho Chi Minh returns from China to the country in Pac Bo to begin Viet Nam’s revolution, which eventually liberates the nation (Photo: VNA Archives)

  • President Ho Chi Minh returns from China to the country in Pac Bo to begin Viet Nam’s revolution, which eventually liberates the nation (Photo: VNA Archives)

  • Vietnam Liberation Army Team, the first major unit of the revolutionary armed forces and predecessor of the Vietnam People's Army, is founded in a northern jungle following a direction of President Ho Chi Minh, December 22, 1944 (Photo: VNA)

  • Patriotic troops in the mountain district of Ba To, Quang Ngai province attack and capture the entire Japanese garrisons there, March 11, 1945 (Photo: VNA)

  • Ba To guerrilla unit, which consists of 28 members is formally set up, which plays a major role in the struggle against the Japanese army in central Vietnam, March 14, 1945 (Photo: VNA)

  • Ba To guerrilla unit marches to Quang Ngai town, August 14, 1945 (Photo: VNA)

  • Na Nua shack, where President Ho Chi Minh once lived and worked prior to the August 1945 Revolution (Photo: VNA)

  • Fellow citizens of Saigon rose to overthrow the regime in response to President Ho Chi Minh's call to action, August 25, 1945 (Photo: VNA)

  • Fellow citizens of Saigon rose to overthrow the regime in response to President Ho Chi Minh's call to action, August 25, 1945 (Photo: VNA)

  • Fellow citizens of Saigon rose to overthrow the regime in response to President Ho Chi Minh's call to action, August 25, 1945 (Photo: VNA)

  • The Viet Minh Front organised a rally at the Opera House in Ha Noi to seize political power on August 19, 1945 (Photo: VNA)

  • The Viet Minh Front organised a rally at the Opera House in Ha Noi to seize political power on August 19, 1945 (Photo: VNA)

  • President Ho Chi Minh reads aloud Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square, September 2, 1945 (Photo: VNA Archives)

Other albums