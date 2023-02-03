Communist Party leads Vietnam to new achievements
Vietnam targets GDP per capita of about 7,500 USD by 2030. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and heads of delegations of ASEAN member countries pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi’s traffic receives a facelift with more modern and multi-purpose roads and intersections. (Photo: VNA)
National flags are planted along the famous 150-metre-long Golden Bridge in Da Nang city, creating a brilliant scene on the first days of visitors being welcomed back after COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
The Bac Lieu Wind Farm makes an important contribution to protecting the living environment and reducing the impact of climate change. (Photo: VNA)
A group of female scientists from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology culture and isolate the new coronavirus in a laboratory, putting Vietnam among the first four countries to successfully isolate the virus. (Photo: VNA)