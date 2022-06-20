Participants at the ceremony (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn

Hanoi (VNA) - The Communist Review – the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) - on June 20 held a ceremony to make debut a thematic magazine and a Spanish language news version.



Prominent among the participants were Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Vo Van ThuongCuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén.



Assoc. Prof, Dr. Doan Minh Huan, member of the Party Central Committee and Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review, said the new magazine’s contents will give an in-depth explanation of new and urgent political theory issues, especially those in the working programme of the Party Central Committee.



The debut of the Spanish news version on the website of the review is expected to help introduce the path to socialism in Vietnam and the theory on renovation of the CPV to Spanish-speaking readers around the world, thus increasing the understanding and support of peoples and political parties and international friends worldwide for the CPV’s revolutionary cause, he said.



President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang underlined the need for the magazine to pay special attention to maintaining the quality of its publications.



Thang also suggested relevant agencies coordinate with and effectively support the Communist Review in the political theory work; linking publication activities with theory research; training personnel on political theory communication; and promoting coordination between the agency and theory research institutions./.