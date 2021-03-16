Society Support delivered to Vietnamese-Cambodians under quarantine in Cambodia A working delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia handed over donations to Cambodians of Vietnamese origin living in lockdown areas in Kandal and Prey Veng provinces on March 14 and 15, where over 150 COVID-19 cases have been found, including 10 Vietnamese-Cambodians.

Society Hai Duong province to lift social distancing restrictions on March 18 Students in some districts of the northern province of Hai Duong, Vietnam’s biggest COVID-19 pandemic cluster to date, will return to school on March 18 as local authorities have decided to lift a number of social distancing restrictions.

Society Da Nang set to become socio-economic centre of Southeast Asia Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued Decision No. 359/QD-TTg approving adjustments to the master plan of central Da Nang city by 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Society Tien Giang: over 173.5 mln USD earmarked for new rural construction The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has spent over 4 trillion VND (173.5 million USD) implementing the national target programme on building new-style rural areas in 2021 – 2025, aiming to be recognised as a new-style rural province.