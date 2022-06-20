The launch was attended by provincial leaders, local officials and public servants, and more than 60 members of the Club of Vietnamese Communal Houses from Hanoi and northern localities.



A wide range of activities were held, including exhibitions of ao dai and performances of Hue royal court music and mass dances of people wearing ao dai.



Held as part of the Hue Festival, the Community Ao Dai Week also features a kaleidoscope of art, parades, and musical programmes aimed at promoting the brand and cultural values of Hue ao dai and to contribute to bringing the city’s culture closer to both domestic and international friends.



Local officials, staff, businesspeople, and students are encouraged to wear ao dai during the week, which will run until June 23./.

VNA