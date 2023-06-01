One great option for children is the community library located in Yen So Park, Hanoi.

The library boasts a green space filled with a wide variety of interesting and useful books.

Children can read books for free and also take part in a number of outdoor activities.

The library is open every day during the week from 8am to 6pm, making it a perfect destination for children during the summer holidays.

It also nurtures a passion for reading even in a world dominated by tech devices.

Parents and children can also contribute books to the library, making it a great way to diversify the collection. They receive trees as gifts in return.

With a wide range of books and outdoor activities, the library is an excellent option to help children have a fulfilling summer break./.

VNA