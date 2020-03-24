Health Noi Bai Airport produces disinfection chamber The Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi officially put into operation a disinfection chamber at the airport’s operation centre on March 24 as an effort to curb the spreading of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Health Discrimination still a challenge in Vietnam's fight against tuberculosis Vietnam is facing an uphill battle to control tuberculosis (TB), with about 174,000 people in the country contracting the disease each year and 13,000 fatalities.

Health Hanoi works to prevent cross infection of COVID-19 among community The fight against COVID-19 in Hanoi has entered a new phase with the occurrence of cross infections in the community and at health facilities, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung at a meeting in the city on March 23.

Health Int'l media applauds Vietnam’s quick, transparent steps against COVID-19 Vietnam has grabbed international headlines over the past week for the country’s quick and transparent actions to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.