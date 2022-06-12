Society Prime Minister talks with workers nationwide Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a dialogue with 4,500 workers nationwide on June 12, both online and in-person, with the main site in the northern province of Bac Giang.

Society Regional minimum wage to increase starting in July A new decree raising the regional minimum wage for labourers was approved on June 12 by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Society President Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays tribute to former PM Vo Van Kiet President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation of the Party and State leaders on June 11 offered incense in memory of former Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet, and planted trees at a memorial site dedicated to the late PM in Vung Liem township, Vung Liem district, southern Vinh Long province.

Society Thach Khe iron ore mining project needs careful consideration: PM Socio-economic, environmental and social welfare impacts of the Thach Khe iron ore mining project must be taken into consideration thoroughly to soon decide whether or not to deploy it, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested.