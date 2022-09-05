Ethnic minority groups in Xieng village, Mon Son commune have turned brocade weaving into a wonderful tourism product. Visitors to the village not only have the chance to learn how to weave but can also gain a deeper insight into local culture and practices.

In a bid to boost sustainable tourism development, local people have come together to create a special cultural space of the Thai ethnic minority and attract visitors.



Con Cuong district has paid due regard to preserving traditional festivals as well as folk dances and music over the years, as a way to expand community-based tourism. It has also sharpened its focus on human resources training.

Community-based and eco-tourism products have provided stable incomes for local residents while promoting the cultural values of local ethnic minority groups./.

VNA