At the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Thai Binh (VNA) – Green i - Park JSC and Compal Electronics, a leading electronics corporation of Taiwan (China) on December 16 signed an agreement on land and infrastructure sublease in the northern province of Thai Binh.



Accordingly, Compal Electronics will lease more than 40 hectares of land from Green i - Park JSC to build a factory which specialises in manufacturing and assembling electronic equipment in the Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park.



General Director of Green i - Park JSC Bui The Long said after exploring the investment environment in Thai Binh province, Compal Electronics has decided to pour 260 million USD into the project, adding that this is also the 7th largest project in Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyen Khac Than, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, asked relevant agencies to accelerate procedures, ensuring that the investor can receive an investment certificate within this month so that construction for the project can begin after the Tet (Lunar New Year).



He also required Compal Electronics to strictly fulfil its commitments to the province during the implementation of the project as well as comply with Vietnamese law./.