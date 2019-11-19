Business Inflation controllable despite soaring pork prices: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue stated that this year’s inflation is controllable, at 3.3 – 3.9 percent, while chairing a November 18 meeting on the recent surge in prices of pork, an essential foodstuff.

Business An Giang province boost cooperation with US The Mekong Delta province of An Giang expects further cooperation with the US in the fields of smart city development, renewable energy, water resources, climate change, trade and education, among others, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh on November 18.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on November 19 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,135 VND per USD on November 19, down 5 VND from the previous day (November 18).

Business First Vietpresso coffee contest held in HCM City Real Bean Coffee, Trung Nguyen Legend and Lamant Coffee won the gold, silver and bronze prizes at the first Vietpresso Contest held in Ho Chi Minh City last week.