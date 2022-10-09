Society Russian expert commends Vietnam’s human rights achievements Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund, has lauded Vietnam’s achievements in developing and ensuring human rights in 35 years of Doi Moi (Reform).

Society Religious practices never so favourable: official Religions have never had such favourable conditions for their activities in Vietnam like now, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang stressed in a recent writing.

Society Vietnam Airlines flight makes emergency landing to save German passenger A Vietnam Airlines flight en route from Germany to Ho Chi Minh City made an emergency landing at Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport of Azerbaijan on late October 6 to save a German passenger with health problem.

Society Condé Nast Traveler: Two Vietnamese resorts among world’s 50 best Two resorts in Khanh Hoa province and Da Nang city have been voted among the world’s 50 best resorts by readers of American magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNTraveler).